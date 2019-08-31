Bok coach Rassie Erasmus runs rule over the All Blacks

If their over-30s hold up the All Blacks will be a handful at the Rugby World Cup (RWC)‚ Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has cautioned.

Erasmus is all too aware of the value of experience at the RWC‚ which was perhaps best illustrated by Clive Woodward’s so called ‘Dad’s Army’ who rose to the challenge in Sydney in 2003.

Although his team only had four players with more than 50 caps at the start of the 2007 RWC‚ 12 of Jake White’s squad members had played more than 30 Tests by the time they launched their successful assault on the trophy in Paris.

Erasmus was asked to run the rule over Steve Hansen’s side that was unveiled earlier this week and while he gave the thumbs up to the experience in that side‚ he also sounded a word of caution. Nine All Blacks are over 30.