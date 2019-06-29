Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus added 13 players to his preliminary squad on Friday‚ bringing the total to 39 players under assessment for the Rugby Championships and World Cup.

Duane Vermeulen‚ Handré Pollard (both Bulls)‚ Lukhanyo Am‚ Sibusiso Nkosi (both Sharks) and Francois Louw (Bath) are amongst the new additions who were added to the Springbok training group in Pretoria.

The Bulls and Sharks completed their Super Rugby commitments last weekend‚ meaning their invited players can join the current national training group which has been in camp since last weekend.

Ruan Botha (Sharks‚ foot surgery)‚ Dan du Preez (Sharks‚ rib fracture)‚ Warren Whiteley (Lions‚ knee surgery)‚ Damian Willemse (Stormers‚ knee surgery) and Jan Serfontein (Montpellier - ankle surgery) were not considered for the training camp due to injury.