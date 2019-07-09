Western Province might be going into the Currie Cup as a pre-tournament favourites based on making the last two finals‚ but they have a threadbare squad due to injuries and Springbok call-ups.

Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ Eben Etzebeth‚ Steven Kitshoff‚ Siya Kolisi‚ Frans Malherbe‚ Bongi Mbonambi‚ Damian de Allende‚ Herschel Jantjies and Dillyn Leyds are with the Springboks in Pretoria.

Looseforwards Cobus Wiese‚ Johan du Toit and Kobus van Dyk are all out for the rest of the season‚ as are centre Daniel du Plessis and fullback Damian Willemse (although he could be fit for the Rugby World Cup) while several more players are on the short-term injury roster.

Sikhumbuzo Notshe‚ Ali Vermaak‚ Sergeal Petersen and Jano Vermaak are all definitely set to miss this weekend’s opener against the Blue Bulls at Newlands.