Super Rugby kings Crusaders face another rebuild

When it was suggested to Scott Robertson that his all-conquering team may win the Super Rugby title eight years in a row‚ the wacky Crusaders coach got an unsurprising glint in his eye.

“That’s cool I’d go with that‚” said Robertson who has presided over the full restoration of the most dominant force in Super Rugby.

By beating the Jaguares 19-3 in the final on Saturday his team surged to the title for a third straight year.

It took them to an unprecedented 10th Super Rugby title in the tournament’s 23-year existence.

The new sequence of success followed a barren patch for the Crusaders who went without the title between 2009 and 2016.