Stormers only change one for the Highlanders showdown

Stormers coach Robbie Fleck was able to pick an almost unchanged side for this weekend’s must-win Super Rugby clash against the Highlanders at Newlands.

After his side took the Crusaders to the wire in a thrilling and brutal 19-19 draw last week‚ hooker Bongi Mbonambi is the only casualty from the match and misses out.

Scarra Ntubeni replaces Mbonambi in the only change to the starting XV while Chad Solomon is set to make his debut from the bench.

The fit again Wilco Louw is back on the bench with Neethling Fouche making way for the Springbok tighthead.

Louw‚ who was set to start at tighthead last week but pulled out on the eve of the match with a tight groin‚ has made a full recovery this week.