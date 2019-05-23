Robert Mugabe's fiercest critic 'Black Russian' dies

Veteran Zimbabwean nationalist Dumiso Dabengwa, jailed by Robert Mugabe on treason charges during army massacres that rights groups say killed thousands in his home region in the 1980s, has died aged 79, a state-owned newspaper said on Thursday.

Dabengwa was head of intelligence for the armed wing of the ZAPU liberation movement, which was led by the late Joshua Nkomo, Mugabe’s then political rival, in a struggle against white minority rule in the then Rhodesia.

The Herald newspaper said Dabengwa died in Kenya on his way to Zimbabwe from India where he sought medical treatment. Nicknamed the “Black Russian” because of his military training in Russia, Dabengwa was accused of hiding arms of war, the pretext for the army crackdown in western Zimbabwe that rights groups say killed 20,000 most minority Ndebele.