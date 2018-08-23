Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has made one change to the starting lineup with lock Franco Mostert returning to the starting lineup for Saturday’s clash against Argentina in Mendoza.

Mostert replaces Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ who falls to the bench where he is joined by RG Snyman and Wilco Louw‚ who both missed last week’s 34-21 win over the Pumas in Durban.

Marco van Staden and Marvin Orie‚ who were both on the bench a week ago‚ are omitted while the rest of the squad remains unchanged.

Erasmus explained the inclusion of Mostert in the starting XV.

“Franco needed rest after Super Rugby and the June internationals and we therefore didn’t consider him for Durban. He’s been our first-choice No.5 lock and that’s why is starting on Saturday‚” he said.

Erasmus kept his backline unchanged and also resisted the temptation to tweak his loose forward combination.

“I want to us to build more continuity and those combinations now have another opportunity to play together and gain more experience‚” the coach said.

Regarding Saturday’s challenge against Argentina‚ Erasmus said: “We’ve always rated them as a very physical team and we felt the game [in Durban] was physical.

“They’re going to step it up and I think they will come hard at our mauling‚ scrums and the breakdowns.”

The Springboks travel to Mendoza on Friday where they will conclude their match preparations.

Springbok team (under franchise/club‚ Test caps and points): 15. Willie le Roux (Wasps‚ England‚ 45‚ 55 - 11t) 14. Makazole Mapimpi (Cell C Sharks‚ 2‚ 15 - 3t) 13. Lukhanyo Am (Cell C Sharks‚ 4‚ 5 - 1t) 12. André Esterhuizen (Cell C Sharks‚ 3‚ 0) 11. Aphiwe Dyantyi (Emirates Lions‚ 4‚ 15 - 3t) 10. Handré Pollard (Vodacom Bulls‚ 30‚ 250 - 3t‚ 44c‚ 46p‚ 3d) 9. Faf de Klerk (Sale Sharks‚ England‚ 15‚ 10 - 2t) 8. Warren Whiteley (Emirates Lions‚ No 8‚ 18‚ 15 - 3t) 7. Siya Kolisi (captain‚ DHL Stormers‚ 32‚ 20 - 4t) 6. Francois Louw (Bath‚ England‚ 58‚ 45 - 9t) 5. Franco Mostert (Emirates Lions‚ 21‚ 5 - 1t) 4. Eben Etzebeth (DHL Stormers‚ 68‚ 15 - 3t) 3. Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers‚ 20‚ 0) 2. Malcolm Marx (Emirates Lions‚ 15‚ 15 - 3t) 1. Tendai Mtawarira (Cell C Sharks‚ 102‚ 10 - 2t)

Replacements: 16. Bongi Mbonambi (DHL Stormers‚ 17‚ 5 - 1t) 17. Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers‚ 28‚ 5 - 1t) 18. Wilco Louw (DHL Stormers‚ 7‚ 0) 19. RG Snyman (Vodacom Bulls‚ 3‚ 0) 20. Pieter-Steph du Toit (DHL Stormers‚ 37‚ 20 - 4t) 21. Embrose Papier (Vodacom Bulls‚ 3‚ 0) 22. Lionel Mapoe (Emirates Lions‚ 13‚ 0) 23. Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers‚ 1‚ 0)