Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and a swathe of his international teammates will not have a break following the Test season‚ after being named in the Stormers’ touring squad to face the Jaguares in Buenos Aires this weekend.

Stormers coach Robbie Fleck is taking his strongest possible squad‚ even though their play-off ambitions are over for this year.

That means Kolisi‚ who led the Boks to a 2-1 series win over England‚ as well as Bok captain No 60 Pieter-Steph du Toit who captained the Springboks against Wales in Washington‚ are in the 25-man squad.

Other current Boks in the group are centre Damian de Allende‚ props Frans Malherbe‚ Steven Kitshoff and Wilco Louw‚ hooker Bongi Mbonambi and flank Sikhumbuzo Notshe.