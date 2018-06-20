Thuli Madonsela weighs in on Ashwin Willemse's widely publicised studio walkout saga

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has weighed in on the circumstances surrounding Ashwin Willemse's widely publicised studio walkout and said the approach that was chosen by SuperSport to deal with the matter was destined to fail.

The pay channel announced on Tuesday that Nick Mallett and Naas Botha had been cleared of racism allegations by Advocate Vincent Maleka's report into Willemse's walkout that took place on May 19.

In a social media post that sparked fierce debate on Wednesday morning‚ Professor Madonsela said: “I said from the outset that the approach chosen by @SuperSportTV was destined to fail as a law and rights approach was never the issue while affirming and managing diversity was. #AshwinWillemse. The search a guilty party guilty of racism was in itself a wrong starting point.”