Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus confirmed that No 8 Duane Vermeulen would not be available for the Rugby Championships while describing his team’s performance as ‘terrible’ against England at Newlands.

The Springboks suffered a 25-10 defeat in difficult‚ slippery conditions to allow England their first win in SA since 2000. But the series was won going into the game.

Vermeulen‚ 31‚ was a colossal figure in the recent 2-1 series win and would have been a definite starter for the team against the All Blacks‚ Wallabies and Pumas.

TimesLive has learned that his failure to secure a contract in SA several months ago meant that he has signed for a Japanese club and as a consequence is restricted from representing the Boks.

Vermeulen refused to confirm where he would be playing in the coming months when asked directly.

“I am not available‚ that’s all I can say‚” Vermeulen said.

“It will be difficult to be away from the side now. I’ve spoken to Rassie and we’ve got a plan‚ and there will be an opportunity to discuss things further over the next few weeks.

“It’s great being back and pulling this green jumper over your head again and it’s great to be part of a young squad.