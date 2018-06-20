Television sport commentator Ashwin Willemse will approach the Equality Court for relief following findings from an independent inquiry which cleared colleagues Nick Mallett and Naas Botha of racism‚ his lawyer said on Wednesday.

Willemse walked off the SuperSport set last month following comments apparently made by his fellow presenters‚ complaining he felt patronised.

Supersport pulled the three presenters off air while the independent mediator‚ Vincent Maleka‚ SC‚ looked at the issue.

“We are finalising the formulation of the relief. The report by Adv Maleka SC is irredeemably flawed both conceptually‚ and on application of basic principles of law‚” Willemse’s attorney Nqobizitha Mlilo said.

He said Willemse maintained that this issue was deeply rooted in racism.

“This is a culmination of a number of incidents.”

Mlilo said Willemse had declined the opportunity to participate in the inquiry because he believed the inquiry had a predetermined outcome.