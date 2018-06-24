England coach Eddie Jones acknowledged that the Springboks deserved to win the recent series but that his team were also returning to their best.

South Africa claimed a 2-1 win in the three-Test series after winning the first two Tests in Johannesburg and Bloemfontein 42-39 and 23-12 respectively.

England turned the tables in Cape Town winning the final Test 25-10 in soaking conditions at Newlands.

“It was a great series‚ which was healthy for Test rugby‚” Jones said.

“We faced a revitalised‚ well-coached Bok team that has a great balance of players.

"The Boks were really good in the first two Tests‚ and deserved the series win‚ but there were such small margins in all of these Tests.

“I feel better than I did on the first two weekends but that only lasts for about three or four hours. Then you’re back on the treadmill again.

“We would like to play the Boks again next week‚ though‚” Jones said with a twinkle in his eye.