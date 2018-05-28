South Africans tweeted their approval after Siya Kolisi was appointed Springbok captain on Monday for next month's three-game home series against England.

The 26-year-old flank‚ who is also the captain of the Stormers in Super Rugby‚ will become the first black African to skipper the Boks when he leads coach Rassie Erasmus' side against the visitors in Test matches to be played in Johannesburg‚ Bloemfontein and Cape Town next month.

Erasmus' confirmation of Kolisi's appointment on Monday lit up the Twitter universe and sports stars‚ politicians and ordinary South Africans celebrated the historic moment.

Kolisi was a popular choice and while there were some who tried to put a damper on the excitement and sprinkled their racial prejudices on the social media platform‚ their negativity was drown out by the many South Africans who applauded Erasmus' decision.

https://twitter.com/WaydeDreamer/status/1000999926363574272

https://twitter.com/MbalulaFikile/status/1001060485083619329

https://twitter.com/MmusiMaimane/status/1001006816262844416

https://twitter.com/CapeTownCityFC/status/1001001469821190145

https://twitter.com/bennimccarthy17/status/1001066820579840000

https://twitter.com/tbavuma10/status/1001061591201341440

https://twitter.com/BryanHabana/status/1001013800919863296