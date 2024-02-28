With crime getting out of hand, criminals will soon have no place to hide in Johannesburg.
A leader with no plan is like the blind leading the blind. Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi started with crime wardens, and now cameras. I really respect his efforts and his caring about the people that are killed by criminals.
Lindi Zantsi
READER LETTER | Lesufi is putting plans to tackle crime into action
Image: Veli Nhlapo
With crime getting out of hand, criminals will soon have no place to hide in Johannesburg.
A leader with no plan is like the blind leading the blind. Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi started with crime wardens, and now cameras. I really respect his efforts and his caring about the people that are killed by criminals.
Lindi Zantsi
READER LETTER | Lesufi and ANC clueless about demands of healthcare
Gauteng government to borrow cash to pay R12bn e-toll debt in instalments
Premier pledges to wage war on crime in the Joburg CBD
Lesufi announces Gauteng to get new vehicle number plates
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos