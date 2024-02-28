×

READER LETTER | Lesufi is putting plans to tackle crime into action

28 February 2024 - 10:40
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi delivered his State of the Province Address (Sopa) at the Nasrec Expo Centre.
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi delivered his State of the Province Address (Sopa) at the Nasrec Expo Centre.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

With crime getting out of hand, criminals will soon have no place to hide in Johannesburg.

A leader with no plan is like the blind leading the blind. Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi started with crime wardens, and now cameras. I really respect his efforts and his caring about the people that are killed by criminals.

Lindi Zantsi

