Miller’s 101 rescues Proteas, though total short of par against Aussies

The time for David Miller arrived earlier than he or South Africa would have wanted, but his defiant 101 gave them a semblance of hope after Australia threatened to obliterate their World Cup dreams before a quarter of Thursday's semifinal had been played.

Miller arrived at the crease in the 12th over at Eden Gardens, after a nightmare start for the Proteas that left them 24/4 at the end of the 12th over. From there Miller, first with Heinrich Klaasen and then Gerald Coetzee, forged a pair of partnerships that took South Africa to 212 all out in the 50th over.

Neither 200, nor that South Africa would end up batting in the final over of the innings looked a possibility when Miller arrived.

This was a Test match innings — ironic for a man who never got the opportunity to play one. He needed to see off one of the great spells from Josh Hazlewood and then, with Australia’s part-time off-spinners ripping the ball miles, had to carefully negotiate a tricky middle period.

But Miller hung tough, and swatted Pat Cummins over midwicket for six, and thrust both arms in the air before embracing his batting partner at the time, Kagiso Rabada.