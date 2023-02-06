Spectators come out in numbers at the Wanderers
Faf gives Super Kings victory over Sunrisers
By Athenkosi Tsotsi - 06 February 2023 - 12:26
Joburg Super Kings captain Faf du Plessis’ 92 runs propelled his side to a 24 runs win over the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the Betway SA20 yesterday at the Wanderers.
The weather in Johannesburg was sunny, as opposed to Friday when it decided to wash out the game between the Super Kings and Paarl Royals. ..
Spectators come out in numbers at the Wanderers
Faf gives Super Kings victory over Sunrisers
Joburg Super Kings captain Faf du Plessis’ 92 runs propelled his side to a 24 runs win over the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the Betway SA20 yesterday at the Wanderers.
The weather in Johannesburg was sunny, as opposed to Friday when it decided to wash out the game between the Super Kings and Paarl Royals. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos