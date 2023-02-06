×

Cricket

Spectators come out in numbers at the Wanderers

Faf gives Super Kings victory over Sunrisers

By Athenkosi Tsotsi - 06 February 2023 - 12:26
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter

Joburg Super Kings captain Faf du Plessis’ 92 runs propelled his side to a 24 runs win over the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the Betway SA20 yesterday at the Wanderers. 

The weather in Johannesburg was sunny, as opposed to Friday when it decided to wash out the game between the Super Kings and Paarl Royals. ..

