“It’s unfortunate, obviously Phangi’s bowled for a long time with that action, I suppose that question would go back to the lead-up to this tournament, why wasn’t it picked up then? You don’t want stuff like that happening in the tournament," said Du Plessis.
"He accepts that he needs to work on his action, he’s busy with the rehabilitation process now, there’s been a few guys that’s gone through this process and come back to play again.
“He’s a great guy in the dressing room, we love having him there and he’s always a great performer, hopefully, we can have him again next year," he said.
The Super Kings will play their last round-robin match today against MI Cape Town at the Wanderers (5.30pm). With a place in the semi-finals already secured, there will be less pressure on them heading into the match.
Du Plessis said they want to use the game to give their middle order time on the crease so they can get some runs and build momentum. Yesterday, the Super Kings had a middle order collapse with Matthew Wade and Donovan Ferreira, Leus du Plooy and Romario Shepherd all going out for single digits
“I would like the middle order to cash in on the runs, hopefully, we can see Sibs (Sibonelo Makhanya), he’s been batting well and he hasn’t had much opportunity, so I’m looking forward to what he can do.
"Leus du Plooy has had a good campaign, Wade and Ferreria can have a good knock. We need to use today as an opportunity for guys to get some time in the middle. Letting into the final stages you want your batters to feel like they have spent a good time in the middle," said the former Proteas captain.
Faf weighs on Phangiso's suspension
'Why officials didn't pick up non-compliant bowling action before tourney'
Joburg Super Kings captain Faf du Plessis has suggested the Betway SA20 officials are partly to be blamed for the suspension of veteran spinner Aaron Phangiso.
Phangiso was with the Super Kings at the start of the SA20, he picked up ten wickets in six matches, however, he would be suspended from bowling in the competition after being found to have used a non-compliant action by the SA20 Independent Bowling Action Panel.
After his suspension was confirmed, the Super Kings replaced Phangiso with Kyle Simmonds for the remainder of the tournament.
When speaking to the media yesterday following the Super Kings 24 runs win over the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Du Plessis weighed in on the suspension of Phangiso, saying the SA20 officials should have picked up the non-compliant bowling action before the tournament.
