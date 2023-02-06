Bavuma, who put on a wonderful knock on his way to a half-century against the Super Kings, explained how they can go about playing at the two grounds that will host the semi-finals.
"We’ll first find out where we are playing, us as the batting unit and bowling unit we’ll have to speak in terms of how we can make adjustments," said Bavuma speaking to the media yesterday after the defeat to the Super Kings.
"The wicket is not your Wanderers T20 wicket, where you can just hit through the line and get the ball in the air because you know it’s going to travel. If we’re in Pretoria then it’s a different story. I think as batters we can be confident in hitting through the lines and bowlers can be confident in backing that hard length.
"It’s understanding where we’ll be playing then we can start having conversations around the conditions and how we are going to go about our business," he said.
Sunrisers will find out where they finish after Capitals v Royals game
We need to plan well if we're playing in the highveld, says Bavuma
Image: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images
Sunrisers Eastern Cape batsman Temba Bavuma says they will have to be meticulous around their planning for the Betway SA20 playoffs which will be played in the highveld.
Despite losing to the Joburg Super Kings yesterday at the Wanderers, the Gqeberha-based outfit secured their place in the last four of the SA20, thanks to the Durban's Super Giants 151 runs win over the Pretoria Capitals. They join the Capitals, Super Kings and Paarl Royals in the last four.
The Sunrisers are currently in third place, they will find out where they finish in the top four after the Capitals and Royals game tomorrow at SuperSport Park (5.30pm). Depending on where they finish on the log standings, they will either play at the Wanderers or SuperSport Park.
Bavuma looking to make good memories with Sunrisers
Bavuma happy with Proteas 'fresh start' as team win series
