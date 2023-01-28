Bavuma briefly provides evidence of Proteas' new style
Temba Bavuma found it hard to explain what South Africa’s new limited overs style would be, but on Friday the Proteas captain gave a strong hint in his own innings.
Bavuma scored his 36 runs, after choosing to bat on a flat surface in the first ODI against England in Bloemfontein.
He needed just 28 balls, hitting four fours and one six. He’s never scored quicker in an ODI innings.
“Things will unravel themselves over time,” he said on Thursday in response to a question about the specifics of this new approach the Proteas want to adopt.
Rob Walter, the Proteas’s new limited overs coach, talked about how England, world champions in T20 and 50-over formats, had developed a clear identity and left other nations behind.
💯💯💯💯💯— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) January 27, 2023
Rassie van der Dussen does it AGAIN! He brings up his fourth ODI ton off 110 balls 🙌
📺 Stream #SAvENG live: https://t.co/0BMWdeFwIB pic.twitter.com/XODopteVBY
South Africa are seeking to do the same and Bavuma also mentioned how England was a team from which he wished to borrow some elements to add to the Proteas’ style.
“It is a fresh start, we’ve talked about it — there’s potential for us to do stuff differently, the language in and around the team will be different, and that can be invigorating for the guys.”
The closest Bavuma came to providing insight into this new approach was to say: “The biggest thing is that with the personnel that we have, guys go out and express themselves.”
Bavuma expressed himself thus: a hook off Jofra Archer for four from the 15th ball he faced, followed a few balls later by another hook, this time the ball flew for six over third man off a top edge, a whip off the toes two balls later saw another boundary and his final boundary was a powerful drive through the covers off Moeen Ali.
There's potential for us to do stuff differentlyBavuma
Bavuma was providing the evidence for this style, but he met his demise one ball after hitting his last boundary as he sought to launch Moeen over the leg-side, and was caught at mid-on. It was an unattractive end to an innings that held much potential for the under fire captain.
His opening partnership with Quinton de Kock, who scored his 37 runs at a more sedate strike rate of 90.24, was worth 61 that was scored at nearly eight an over.
The rest of the South African innings was more measured. England’s bowling was better after a sluggish start, with Sam Curran varying his pace cleverly and picking up 3/35 in nine overs, while Archer on his international return struggled, conceding 81 in his 10.
Rassie van der Dussen’s 111 — his fourth ODI hundred — was a study in control more than an expression of any new attacking style, as was the case for David Miller who made 53 off 56 balls.
South Africa’s total felt a little short, given the way England have batted — in all formats — in the past few years.
However, Bavuma, in a short stay provided a glimpse of a new way, one which he hopes he can still be a part of for a while yet.