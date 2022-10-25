Ex-Aussie captain Paine says Proteas were ball-tampering amid ‘Sandpaper-gate’

Former Australia captain Tim Paine has accused South Africa of ball-tampering in the match that immediately followed the infamous 2018 Newlands Test that saw the Australian team engulfed in the 'Sandpaper-gate' scandal.

Paine, who stepped down from the captaincy late last year and withdrew from cricket for nearly a year, made the comments in his autobiography, The Price Paid, which was released on Tuesday.

Australia suspended former captain Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft after Bancroft was caught on camera with a piece of sandpaper on the field during the Cape Town Test of the South Africa tour.

However, Paine alleged he then saw South Africa ball-tampering in the next Test in Johannesburg.

“Think about that. After everything that had happened in Cape Town, after all the headlines and bans and carrying on,” the wicketkeeper wrote.