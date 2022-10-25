Melbourne - Quinton de Kock's blistering knock nearly handed SA victory over Zimbabwe before rain played spoilsport in their T20 World Cup opener in Hobart yesterday and both teams ended up sharing the points.
SA were comfortably chasing a reduced target of 64 off seven overs, after the match was already reduced to nine overs per side due to rain, and made an electric start with De Kock smashing 23 in the first over alone.
Play was briefly stopped due to rain but De Kock picked up where he left off, accelerating to a brutal 18-ball 47 but the next interruption after three overs proved to be the final one, with SA needing only 13 runs to seal victory.
Having elected to bat, Zimbabwe lost openers Craig Ervine (2) and Regis Chakabva (8) in the powerplay and were left reeling at 12-3 before the end of the third over after the in-form Sikandar Raza fell for a duck to Lungi Ngidi.
Sean Williams was run out (1) in the next over before the 53-run partnership between Wessly Madhevere and Milton Shumba brought some much-needed stability to a chaotic Zimbabwe innings and helped them post a competitive total of 79-5.
Earlier, the Netherlands chose to bowl first and did well to restrict Bangladesh to 144 for eight on a gloomy day at Bellerive Oval.
Paul van Meekeren (24) and Fred Klaassen (seven not out) produced a gallant 34-run partnership for the final wicket and slogged the Netherlands to within 12 runs of victory with two balls to spare.
But Van Meekeren was unable to clear the rope off Soumya Sarkar's penultimate ball, sealing Bangladesh's first win in the second round of a T20 World Cup in 17 attempts.
- Reuters
De Kock blitz in vain as rain rescues Zimbabwe
Proteas forced to share points in first Super 12 match
Image: Isuru Sameera Peiris
Melbourne - Quinton de Kock's blistering knock nearly handed SA victory over Zimbabwe before rain played spoilsport in their T20 World Cup opener in Hobart yesterday and both teams ended up sharing the points.
SA were comfortably chasing a reduced target of 64 off seven overs, after the match was already reduced to nine overs per side due to rain, and made an electric start with De Kock smashing 23 in the first over alone.
Play was briefly stopped due to rain but De Kock picked up where he left off, accelerating to a brutal 18-ball 47 but the next interruption after three overs proved to be the final one, with SA needing only 13 runs to seal victory.
Having elected to bat, Zimbabwe lost openers Craig Ervine (2) and Regis Chakabva (8) in the powerplay and were left reeling at 12-3 before the end of the third over after the in-form Sikandar Raza fell for a duck to Lungi Ngidi.
Sean Williams was run out (1) in the next over before the 53-run partnership between Wessly Madhevere and Milton Shumba brought some much-needed stability to a chaotic Zimbabwe innings and helped them post a competitive total of 79-5.
Earlier, the Netherlands chose to bowl first and did well to restrict Bangladesh to 144 for eight on a gloomy day at Bellerive Oval.
Paul van Meekeren (24) and Fred Klaassen (seven not out) produced a gallant 34-run partnership for the final wicket and slogged the Netherlands to within 12 runs of victory with two balls to spare.
But Van Meekeren was unable to clear the rope off Soumya Sarkar's penultimate ball, sealing Bangladesh's first win in the second round of a T20 World Cup in 17 attempts.
- Reuters
Aussies not distracted by Faf du Plessis book as they face Sri Lanka: Marsh
Kohli magnificent as Ashwin secures India victory in Pakistan cliffhanger
Temba Bavuma facing up to his demons as SA open T20 World Cup
Fiery Joseph keeps Windies in contention for Super 12 stage
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos