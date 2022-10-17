Windies stunned by Scotland in another T20 World Cup shock

Twice winners West Indies crashed to a shocking 42-run defeat by Scotland in their T20 World Cup opener in Hobart on Monday, the second major upset inside two days at the global showpiece tournament.

The Caribbean side, who won the event in 2012 and 2016, were bundled out for 118 chasing 161 to succumb to the Scots a day after former champions Sri Lanka lost their Group A opener to Namibia.

Left-arm spinner Mark Watt, who took 3-12, and off-spinner Michael Leask, with 2-15, sealed victory for the associate team, who earlier rode opener George Munsey's unbeaten 66 to post 160-5 in the Group B match.