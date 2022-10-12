×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Proteas make late changes to T20 World Cup squad

By SITHEMBISO DINDI - 12 October 2022 - 11:54
Marco Jansen of South Africa bowls during the 3rd One Day International match between India and South Africa at Arun Jaitley Stadium on October 11 in Delhi, India.
Marco Jansen of South Africa bowls during the 3rd One Day International match between India and South Africa at Arun Jaitley Stadium on October 11 in Delhi, India.
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images

Cricket SA (CSA) has announced late changes to the Proteas' T20 World Cup squad after the injury of key player Dwaine Pretorius.

All-rounder Pretorius has fractured his left thumb and been replaced by the young and lanky bowler Marco Jansen in SA’s 15-man squad.

Cricket SA’s national selection committee has today [Wednesday] named Marco Jansen in the 15-man squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia,” CSA said.

The tournament starts on Sunday and SA play their first match on October 24.

Pretorius, 33, sustained the injury during the Proteas' woeful T20 International series against India away. South Africa lost the series 2-1 and the manner in which they lost left a lot of questions about their chances at the World Cup.

The 22-year-old Jansen made his T20 debut for the Proteas against India in June.

As Jansen was part of the initial Proteas squad as a travelling reserve, CSA also had to replace him. Titans paceman Lizaad Williams has been called up to replace Jansen among the reserves.

The Proteas will finalise their World Cup preparations playing two warm-up matches against New Zealand on Monday and Bangladesh on Wednesday. Both warm-up matches will be played in Brisbane.

Spinners rout Proteas as India wrap up series in New Delhi

India's spin bowlers took eight wickets between them to send South Africa spiralling to an embarrassing seven-wicket defeat in the third and decisive ...
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas eye points and series prize in decisive third ODI in Delhi

Proteas middle-order batsman Aiden Markram said the team would continue to fight to the death heading into the series-deciding third ODI against ...
Sport
2 days ago

India chase down Proteas to level ODI series

A destructive 161-run partnership between Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer helped India chase down 279 for a seven-wicket victory over the Proteas to ...
Sport
2 days ago

Proteas spinner Maharaj backs counterpart Shamsi to find form

Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj believes it will only take one innings to change the fortunes of slow bowling partner Tabraiz Shamsi as they prepare ...
Sport
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Magistrate murder accused abandons bid for bail
The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12