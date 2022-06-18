Proteas thrashed by India in 4th T20 to level the series with one match remaining

India produced a devastating all-round performance on Friday to thrash an embarrassingly poor SA side by 82 runs in their fourth T20 match to level the series 2-2 with one match remaining in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The Proteas started this five-match series with promise by convincingly winning in Delhi and Cuttack to take a 2-0 lead but familiar batting collapses reared their ugly heads in Vizag on Tuesday and in Rajkot on Friday.

They go into the final match of this series with India enjoying momentum after dominant back-to-back wins and they are favourites to wrap up the series on Sunday.

SA captain Temba Bavuma, who retired hurt in the fourth over, won the toss and elected to field first and India went on to put 169/6 on board that proved to be too much for SA who were bowled out for 87.