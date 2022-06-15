SA cricketer Mondli Khumalo out of ICU after attack in England

Former junior Proteas and KwaZulu-Natal Inland cricketer Mondli Khumalo, who was brutally attacked in England, was moved out of the intensive care unit (ICU) on Wednesday as he continues to recover in hospital.

Khumalo, 20, has been in Southmead Hospital in Bristol for almost three weeks after he was assaulted at a taxi rank in the UK.

The talented fast bowler was in the UK playing on a short-term contract with North Petherton Cricket Club in the SA domestic off-season.

Khumalo needed three brain operations and his uncle Sakhelephi Khumalo said he was making a rapid recovery.

“Mondli has been moved to a new ward, so he's out of ICU and he has been busy with physio and taking walks. He's really trying a lot and slowly catching his balance as he's been trying to even stand on one leg,” Sakhelephi Khumalo said.