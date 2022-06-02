Support pours in from UK for young SA cricketer who became a victim of crime

Well-wishers have donated nearly £19,000 (R370,310) to help former Junior Proteas star and KwaZulu-Natal Inland Cricket Union bowler Mondli Khumalo, who was brutally attacked in England at the weekend.

Umlazi-born Khumalo, 20, has had three operations since the attack in Bridgwater, Somerset. The young fast bowler was in the UK after accepting a short-term contract to play for North Petherton Cricket Club in the SA domestic off-season.

A fundraising page launched by Chantelle Lawrence said, “All the funds raised will go to Mondli and his family to be used however they need to.

“Mondli is a much loved member of the North Petherton cricket club were he is playing as their overseas professional. He is the nicest person you will meet.”