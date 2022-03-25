Cricket

Proteas batter Zubayr Hamza charged and suspended under ICC anti-doping code

25 March 2022 - 16:25
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Proteas batter Zubayr Hamza has been charged and suspended by ICC under anti-doping code.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged SA batter Zubayr Hamza for an alleged violation under the ICC Anti-Doping Code.

Hamza has been charged with the presence and/or use of a prohibited substance after the detection of furosemide in a sample collected out-of-competition on January 17 and has been provisionally suspended pending the outcome of the disciplinary process.

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, the ICC added that furosemide is a specified substance in terms of section S5 of the 2022 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) prohibited list.

Hamza missed the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh which SA lost 2-1 and he won’t be part of the team for the two-match Test series starting at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Thursday.

