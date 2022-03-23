Proteas embarrassed as Bangladesh cruise to maiden series win in SA

Every run and delivery was cheered on by their adoring fans at SuperSport Park in Centurion as Bangladesh beat the Proteas by nine wickets in the third and final ODI to make history winning the three-match series 2-1.

SA were all out for a poor 154, which Bangladesh knocked off for the loss of just a wicket in their score of 156/1 in 26.3 overs.

It took 6.5 overs, or the 41st delivery of the match, to get the about 4,500 fans, mostly wearing green and red and chanting “Bangladesh” to find their full voices as Hasan Mehidy tempted Quinton de Kock into a shot and got SA’s best player caught at long-on for the first wicket.

There were more loud cheers in the 13th over, 15th, 16th, 19th, 25th, 29th (twice), 35th and the end of the 37th over as SA wilted after they won the toss and chose to bat first.

The SuperSport Park pitch was a belter and the Bangladesh bowlers put the ball in the right areas, while the SA batters lacked execution.