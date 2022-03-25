It looks gloomy, but Boucher confident SA will secure automatic qualification for World Cup

The proteas face the ignominy of having to qualify for the Cricket World Cup in India next year via the qualifiers, but head coach Mark Boucher is confident his team will pull through and avoid the embarrassment.

The Proteas were left in ninth position in the 13-team Cricket World Cup Super League, which serves as part of the 2023 World Cup qualification process, after they lost a three-match ODI series at home 2-1 against Bangladesh.

“We got off to a good start, but lacked intent. We went to sleep,” Boucher said after his team was humiliated with a nine-wicket defeat by Bangladesh.

“After a good start you want to come in with intent and take the game forward and we didn’t manage to do that, though they bowled well. It’s certainly not the way we want to play.”