Cricket SA in new hunt for permanent CEO after first search yielded no result

Cricket SA (CSA) has started a new search for a permanent chief executive officer after the first hunt came to nothing.

This was confirmed in parliament by CSA chairperson Lawson Naidoo when he led a delegation that appeared before the portfolio committee on sports, arts and culture to account on the organisation's plans to implement recommendations from the Social Justice and Nation-building (SJN) report findings, among other issues.

CSA is operating under a third acting CEO since Thabang Moroe was suspended in December 2019.

Despite advertising the job in August last year, the same month Moroe's dismissal was announced, CSA has not been able to fill the most important post within the organisation.