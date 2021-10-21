North West Cricket managers almost all white, but CEO Prinsloo denies racism

North West Cricket (NWC) chief HP Prinsloo has said the union will change its ways after it came under fire for having an all-white management team.

The administrator, men’s head coach, women’s head coach, finance manager, head groundsman and chair of the umpires are all white males and report to Prinsloo, another white male.

The only black person in a management role is the cricket services manager, who is of Indian descent.

“This is correct, but to reflect on it we must look at the appointment dates of those people,” said Prinsloo. “It was a very long time ago. It is my presentation that labour law issues [mean we] can’t get rid of these people for the sake of doing so.”