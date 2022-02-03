Proteas ready for unfamiliar territory of Hagley Oval against New Zealand

The Hagley Oval in Christchurch will be unfamiliar territory for SA but Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar believes they will have enough time to get used to the conditions ahead of their first match against New Zealand.

SA take on New Zealand in a two-match series, which starts next Thursday.

The venue has become a fortress for the Black Caps as they have only lost once in their ten last Tests there and it is worth mentioning that their last four results were comprehensive wins over Bangladesh, Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka.

“We are going to a place which is extremely unfamiliar to us,” admitted Elgar ahead of the team’s departure on Wednesday.

“When I was last there with the Test side, we didn’t go to Christchurch. For me it is also going to be new, we are going there with a blank piece of paper and we can pretty much start afresh as a team.

“I think the one positive thing is that we have about two weeks before we kick off the Test series. It takes us two days to get to New Zealand and there are ten days of quarantine but we are allowed to practise into the second half of the quarantine period.

“And then leading into the first Test match, we have a few days to finalise things and get familiar with conditions which I think is more than enough time for us to adapt to those conditions.”