Blitzbokke not getting respect they deserve

By Reader Letter - 03 February 2022 - 11:40
Blitzboks captain Siviwe Soyizwapi celebrates after scoring a try. The team deserve more respect, the writer says.
Image: Springbok Sevens/Twitter

The Blitzbokke, without much fanfare, have yet again won a tournament, their sixth straight tournament win. They have equaled the second-longest winning streak of all-time set by New Zealand in the 2001/02 season, which means they have won 34 matches without a loss.

I feel that they are not getting the respect they so rightfully deserve, and this does not sit well with me. These guys are a mean green machine that swallow everything in front of them. Some naysayers will mention the absence of both New Zealand and Fiji as a reason for their success, but you play whoever is in front of you.

The two teams mentioned here also know the prowess of the Blitzbokke, ask New Zealand, their 47 games winning streak was broken by the selfsame Blitzbokke. The Blitzbokke need to be celebrated more than what is being done currently.

They are the most consistent, most successful and the best racially representative of all national teams combined. News agencies need to give the guys more coverage, not these snippets being done currently. I just love how well-drilled and efficient the boys are, they always mention the system and they are so humble.

The Sevens production machine should be used as a blueprint for all national teams, whatever they are doing is working wonders; they unearth talent after talent each year without fail.

Neil Powell and his coaching team deserve more respect. Well-done to the guys; if they continue like this then we will reach the longest winning streak record in no time, I just can't wait for the day.

Zakes Nakedi, Ennerdale, Gauteng

