Temba Bavuma admits captaincy can be tough and lonely

One of the challenges that Bavuma faced as captain was during the World Cup when Quinton de Kock made worldwide headlines by declining to take the knee.

“As a team we are growing in leaps and bounds over the last few months in spite of all the noise that has been happening within and even outside the team.

“What has helped us is that we have been encouraged to have those discussions we need to have because gone are the days where we ignore what is happening in the media.

“There have been tough conversions, there have been fights among the players, guys have challenged each other trying to understand one another’s perspectives in terms of actions.

“I think that has really brought us together as a team. When you walk on to the field you can 100% trust the next guy has your back and you believe he is the best guy for the job.

“In white ball format, there has been a lot to deal with as a team and my biggest focus was to make sure we have our different approaches because of our different upbringings.”

Bavuma said he felt the pressure but embraced the responsibility from the beginning and he drew from his leadership responsibilities at the Lions.

“From day one, I welcomed the responsibility and pressure of leading and what helped me from an experience point of view was having the responsibility with the Lions in the past.

“Also coupled with the fact that we were able to be successful as a team, from a credibility point of view, that helped me. I think, looking back at the few months I have been in charge, being at the World Cup, the India series and everything that has happened, I am happy with all the challenges and obstacles I went through.

“The captaincy is a journey. I have not set any goals. The only goal I have set is to win the World Cup for the team but I try to get it day by day and not to think too far ahead and embrace all the challenges that come with it.”