Proteas batter Chloe Tyron asks for improvement in 2nd ODI against West Indies

The wickets to fall for SA were Laura Wolvaardt (6), Tazmin Brits (32), Lara Goodall (14), Sune Luus (6) and Chloe Tryon (6) while Mignon du Preez (19) and Sinalo Jafta (0) were unbeaten.

Tyron said SA lost their way after a good start.

“We are bit disappointed, I think we started well with ball in hand because we actually wanted to bowl first,” she said.

“The first 15 overs were really good and we were happy about it but I felt that we let it slip away a bit. We let Dottin do what she does best and it was a world-class performance from her.

“From the bowling side, we had the plans but we didn’t execute and obviously the rain came down and we had to chase 204 in 29 overs. I felt that we could have done better in the beginning but the run rate kept creeping up because they were bowling very well.

“We still had different options that we could have tried but we kept on giving wickets away.”

Tyron admitted that Dottin proved a handful and could have been the difference if the match went to regulation time.

“We know what they can do, we have played a lot of cricket against them and we know that once Dottin gets going it’s quite hard to slow her down. She was hitting really good balls from a good length for sixes.

“It was really hard to set the field for her but I feel we still could have had more plans for her. Her partnership with Hayley Matthews just kept on growing.

“For us it is just to get back to the drawing board and make sure that we have better plans for the next matches.”