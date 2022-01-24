'I have no words,' says ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year Lizelle Lee

Hard-hitting SA batter Lizelle Lee was lost for words when she was rewarded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for her consistency and named women’s ODI cricketer of the year.

The Ermelo-born right-hander, who turns 30 in April, was in a league of her own in the 50-over format in 2021 as she finished the year as the highest run-scorer.

She smashed 632 runs in 11 matches at an average of 90.28 with one century and five half-centuries.

Lee beat England opening batter Tammy Beaumont, West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews and Pakistan’s Fatima Sana to the award.