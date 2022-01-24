Coach Dravid says India must improve through the middle overs

A 3-0 drubbing in SA is a timely reminder that India need to overhaul their approach to one-day cricket and head coach Rahul Dravid says the problem lies in how they fared in the middle overs both with bat and ball.

With regular skipper Rohit Sharma among a slew of players laid low by injuries, the team led by KL Rahul were whitewashed after their four-run loss Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday.

With India also missing all-rounders Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar due to injury, Dravid said the series was an "eye-opener" and that their conservative batting was down to a lack of team balance.