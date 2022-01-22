Janneman Malan: Proteas play for team and country

The Proteas play for the team and the country, second ODI man of the match Janneman Malan stressed after the team confirmed their series win over India by beating them by seven wickets in Paarl on Friday.

They took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with the third ODI at Newlands on Sunday now condemned to the realm of dead rubber.

Malan was asked whether the team was spurred on after news broke that coach Mark Boucher will be facing allegations of misconduct at a disciplinary hearing. He said the team can't have distractions.

“Every time we go out and play we play for the team, everyone in the team and the country as well. That is the kind of responsibility we have as a team as well. Nothing changed on that side,” Malan said.

The team certainly looked unaffected by the behind-the-scenes developments and again asserted their dominance over India. India have not won a match on tour since their triumph in the opening Test at Centurion. They went on to lose the Tests at the Wanderers and Newlands, and the first two ODIs in Paarl.