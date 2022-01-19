Cricket

SA win toss and decide to bat in first ODI against India

Proteas go into series without Kagiso Rabada

19 January 2022 - 13:46
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
A view of the toss during the first One Day International match between SA and India at Boland Park in Paarl on January 19 2022.
A view of the toss during the first One Day International match between SA and India at Boland Park in Paarl on January 19 2022.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

SA won the toss and elected to bat in the first ODI against India at Boland Park in Paarl.

SA will be without fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who has been withdrawn from the squad. Rabada's workload has been adjusted in preparation for the team's tour to New Zealand next month.

Quinton de Kock is in the SA ODI team after he announced his retirement from Test cricket during the Test series against India, which SA won 2-1.

Umpire Marais Erasmus, who is back at the ground where he used to play provincial cricket, is standing in his 100th ODI.

Teams

SA — Quinton de Kock, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

India — KL Rahul (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, .

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Allahudien Paleker.

TV Umpire: Adrian Holdstock

TimesLIVE

Proteas withdraw Kagiso Rabada from ODI squad to take on India

The Proteas have withdrawn frontline fast bowler Kagiso Rabada from the squad to take on India in the three-match ODI series starting on Wednesday in ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Rising star seamer Jansen wants SA to take fight to India during ODI series

With the next T20 World Cup in India in October, it is a surprise that they are not contesting in the shortest format, especially with this series ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Who is the alleged parliament ‘terrorist’ Zandile Mafe?
Picking up the pieces: Ladysmith reeling after severe flooding