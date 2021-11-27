ODI series between Proteas and the Netherlands postponed

The three-match ODI series between SA and the Netherlands has been postponed.

On Saturday afternoon Cricket SA (CSA) and the Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Bond (KNCB) mutually agreed to defer the series, which began on Friday with a match that was declared a no-result due to rain.

The decision comes as a result of mounting anxiety and concern on the side of the visiting team around travel bans and restrictions on flights from SA being imposed by several countries.

The countries that have imposed a travel ban on SA include the UK, where some of the Netherlands players are based, and the EU member states .

They have taken these steps after the announcement on Thursday by the SA department of health of a new variant of the Covid-19 virus that has been discovered in the country.