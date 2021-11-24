Former chief selector Zondi believes Proteas ODI squad to face Netherlands has right balance

Former Proteas convener of selectors Linda Zondi says the ODI squad named to play the Netherlands in a three-match series starting on Friday is a balanced mixture of youth and experience capable of a clean sweep of the Dutch.

The Proteas 16-member squad assembled in Centurion on Tuesday for their first training session at SuperSport Park, the venue for the first and second ODIs before the third at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, without key regular players.

Limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortjé are being rested to allow them to recharge their batteries after a gruelling but unsuccessful T20 World Cup campaign, and with an eye on the blockbuster all-format series against India starting on December 17.