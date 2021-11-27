Dutch find 61 Covid-19 cases among SA passengers, looking for new variant

Dutch health authorities said on Saturday they had detected 61 Covid-19 cases among people who flew from SA on Friday and were now conducting further testing to see whether any are infected with the recently discovered Omicron variant.

The cases were discovered among around 600 passengers who arrived at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on two flights on Friday before the Dutch government halted air traffic from Southern Africa due to concerns over the variant.

The passengers from the flights were kept separated from other travellers and those that tested positive are being kept in isolation at a hotel near the airport.

A spokesperson for the Dutch health ministry said it would not be known until later Saturday whether any of passengers are infected with the new variant.

A spokesperson for KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France , said the airline was trying to determine what rules were in place as of Friday morning to prevent people with Covid-19 infections from boarding the flights, which departed from Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Rules on the company's website said passengers had to present a negative Covid-19 “rapid antigen” test result taken 24 hours before departure but were not required to show proof of vaccination.