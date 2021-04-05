SA captain Bavuma: 'I just wanted to spend time at the crease with the belief that it would get easier'

The restraint showed by the top order helped pave the way for South Africa as they levelled the ODI series against Pakistan at the Wanderers on Sunday.

They won the Pink Day clash by 17 runs to draw level with Pakistan, who had won in Centurion two days earlier.

While the Proteas posted an impressive 341/6 in their 50 overs after being asked to bat, the innings required them to shift carefully through the gears, as the conditions early on gave the bowlers something to aim at.

“When I came in, we were still in the power play and it was quite hard for any kind of stroke play, so I just tried to get a partnership going with Quinny (Quinton de Kock),” said captain Temba Bavuma, who top scored with 92.

Some might have felt Bavuma and De Kock (80) went about their business with an abundance of caution, but they did not want to see a repeat of their top order collapse two days earlier.

“I just wanted to spend time at the crease with the belief that it would get easier,” said Bavuma. “I’m not sure it got much easier, but we did get more accustomed to the pitch.

“We are trying to be aggressive, but sometimes you also have to earn the opportunity to do that.”

Their approach helped Bavuma and De Kock negotiate that tricky patch and it later allowed the redoubtable Rassie van der Dussen (60) and the impeccable David Miller (50) to swing lustily.

Van der Dussen went to the crease with an average of 83 and he looked to be on par before he was caught in the deep. Miller remains one of the game's most brutally calculated finishers and he did the job again on Sunday, smashing 50 off 27 deliveries.