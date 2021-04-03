Pakistan take 1-0 lead in thriller against Proteas at SuperSport Park

A maiden career century by Rassie van der Dussen was overshadowed by Babar Azam’s commanding ton as Pakistan beat the Proteas by three wickets in the opening one-day international at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

There was also an impressive career-best 4/51 from Anrich Nortjé that threatened to snatch victory away from the grip of the tourists. But it was not to be after Mohammad Rizwan (40) and Shadab Khan (33) did just about enough after a wobble, their side winning with the final ball of the match.

The result put the visitors 1-0 up in the three-match series, with match two of the contest — the Pink ODI — next up on Sunday.

But the South Africans will be disappointed not to have done better in the capital, having had a few opportunities to do so especially after Van der Dussen’s excellent unbeaten 123 off 134 balls (10 fours, 2 sixes) and 50 (56 balls, 5 fours) from David Miller.

The pair put on 116 for the fifth wicket, rescuing their team from being 55/4 after Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Quinton de Kock (20) and Aiden Markram (19) both had starts but then fell along with Temba Bavuma (1), making his captaincy debut, and Heinrich Klaasen (1) leaving the home side in early trouble.