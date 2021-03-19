The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has once again flexed its powerful muscles to ensure that South African players with Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts will not play for the Proteas during the T20 series against Pakistan.

This season’s IPL clashes with the inbound limited overs tour by Pakistan next month‚ which consists of three ODIs and four T20s to be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion and Wanderers in Johannesburg.

The series starts with the ODIs on April 2 and ends with the T20s on April 16 and Pakistan have no problems with key players unavailable‚ as their players don’t play in the IPL.

Announcing both squads on Thursday‚ Cricket South Africa (CSA) convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang said they had to come to an agreement with the BCCI for the release from the Proteas of IPL-contracted players to join their respective teams in India.

Players who will not be available for the T20 series are Quinton de Kock (Mumbai Indians)‚ Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals)‚ Lungi Ngidi (Chennai Super Kings)‚ David Miller (Rajasthan Royals) and Anrich Nortje (Delhi Capitals).