Duminy leads campaign to raise R400k for bone marrow patients

Former SA international cricketer JP Duminy has his sights set on raising R400,000 in conjunction with the SA Bone Marrow Registry (SABMR) – the figure that is still needed this year for them to match donors with patients suffering from life-threatening blood disorders, who cannot afford it.

Alicia Venter, head of patient services at the SABMR, said for many who did not have medical aid, the costs associated with finding a donor were a barrier to getting the life-saving treatment they needed.

“These costs include the search for an unrelated donor match in cases where no suitably matched donors are found among family members, testing and verification, the procurement and transportation of stem cells (from anywhere in the world), as well as travel and accommodation of the donor should the collection centre be far from home. Costs related to bone marrow stem cell transplants from international donors are more than double that of local donors.

“Our Patient Assistance Programme is available to patients who are unable to obtain adequate funds for the treatment or in cases where their medical aid doesn’t cover donor searches, despite appeal,” explains Venter.

The SABMR’s Give a Little, Save a Life campaign, which kicked off yesterday, is being steered by Duminy, who is a long-time ambassador for the registry.

Donations towards the registry’s Patient Assistance Programme can be made via https://www.backabuddy.co.za/sabmrgivealittle and www.sabmr.co.za