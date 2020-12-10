Cricket

Australia to allow 30,000 fans per day at Boxing Day test

By Reuters - 10 December 2020 - 10:18
Australia players celebrate after Mitchell Starc took a wicket.
Image: Cricket Australia/Twitter

The Melbourne Cricket Ground will be permitted 30,000 fans per day during the Boxing Day test between Australia and India after authorities eased crowd restrictions on Thursday.

The match was to be capped at 25,000 fans per day but Victoria sports minister Martin Pakula confirmed the increase on social media after the southern state confirmed it had notched its 41st consecutive day without a new case of COVID-19.

The second test of the four-match series will be the first time fans have been allowed to attend the iconic stadium since 86,000 watched Australia win the Women's T20 World Cup final against India in March.

