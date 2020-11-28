Faf du Plessis: ‘I’m going to try and push for as long as I can’

South Africa’s former all-format captain Faf du Plessis says he wasn’t fussed by the two hare-brained bowling moments that cost the team the first T20 against England at Newlands on Friday night.

England, who were measured in their successful chase of 179, capitalised on two errant overs from Heinrich Klaasen and Beuran Hendricks that went for 14 and 28 respectively. England won the game by five wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Jonny Bairstow, who bludgeoned an unbeaten 86 from 48 balls, was at the heart of that carnage. Du Plessis, who has visited and experienced similar pain in his career, understood what the two bowlers went through, especially Hendricks.

“Experience has told me that in a T20 game, someone is going to go on the night. That’s why we always look for balance with the sixth bowler,” Du Plessis said.

“I won’t look into it too much on the night if one guy goes on the night because it’s the nature of the beast in T20 cricket. In the next game, he can bowl in the exact same areas and he can get a five-for.

“I wouldn’t judge him too harshly as tonight wasn’t his night. He’ll learn from it and he’ll come back very strong.”