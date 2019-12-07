WATCH | Khumo's sermon on 'power women' is everything!

Celebrity couple Toll Ass Mo and Mome's five-year-old daughter, Khumo has a strong message for all women.

For those of you who are familiar with the little girl, you will know that she is wise beyond her years, is witty and funny.

Khumo recently felt like she needed to remind young girls of how strong they are.

"I know all the boys think you're weak, but we're not! We are power women. We're not housewives, we're not weak."

Yaaasss princess Khumo!