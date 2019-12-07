Entertainment

WATCH | Khumo's sermon on 'power women' is everything!

By Karishma Thakurdin - 07 December 2019 - 15:51
Khumo Mahlangu is a fav.
Celebrity couple Toll Ass Mo and Mome's five-year-old daughter, Khumo has a strong message for all women. 

For those of you who are familiar with the little girl, you will know that she is wise beyond her years, is witty and funny. 

Khumo recently felt like she needed to remind young girls of how strong they are. 

"I know all the boys think you're weak, but we're not! We are power women. We're not housewives, we're not weak." 

Yaaasss princess Khumo! 

SA’s Kylie Jenner, aged four, ready to cash in with beauty biz

Tiny Huggs is a children’s beauty range that offers bath salts, balms and body sprays aimed at toddlers and pre-teens. It has also launched a new ...
11 months ago

SNAPS | Mome’s baby ‘launch’ was too cute for words!

The couple welcomed their first child together in 2013 and now little Khumo holding her own as a mini superstar.
1 year ago

In the news today: These are the stories you may have missed

These are today's top stories:
1 year ago

