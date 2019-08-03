Consolation prize for Faf du Plessis at Cricket South Africa awards

There was sweetness to soften the bitterness of the men’s Cricket World Cup for Faf du Plessis on Saturday, when he was named “SA Men’s Cricketer of the Year” at an awards ceremony in Pretoria.

Du Plessis, South Africa’s all-format captain, was his team’s only centurion and their top scorer at the World Cup in England from May to July.

But most of his players didn’t follow his lead, and South Africa lost five of their eight completed games in a campaign that had been derailed long before the semi-finals line-up was decided.

Du Plessis is the 11th winner of the most significant trophy at Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) annual awards.